 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke fire chief calls in southeast home blaze
0 comments

Roanoke fire chief calls in southeast home blaze

{{featured_button_text}}
roanokefire_ems.jpg

The fire happened about 10:37 a.m. at a home believed to be vacant in the 100 block of Eighth Street Southeast, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

 Courtesy of Roanoke Fire-EMS

Firefighters are investigating how a southeast Roanoke house became engulfed in flames Monday morning.

The fire happened about 10:37 a.m. at a home believed to be vacant in the 100 block of Eighth Street Southeast, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Chief David Hoback was in the area and spotted a column of smoke. He alerted the department that there was a working fire, the agency said on Twitter.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters got the blaze under control within an hour. They extinguished the fire from outside the house, as the department said the structure was deemed unsafe to enter.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert