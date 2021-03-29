Roanoke fire chief calls in southeast home blaze

Firefighters are investigating how a southeast Roanoke house became engulfed in flames Monday morning.

The fire happened about 10:37 a.m. at a home believed to be vacant in the 100 block of Eighth Street Southeast, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Chief David Hoback was in the area and spotted a column of smoke. He alerted the department that there was a working fire, the agency said on Twitter.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters got the blaze under control within an hour. They extinguished the fire from outside the house, as the department said the structure was deemed unsafe to enter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.