Roanoke fire chief calls in southeast Roanoke home blaze

Firefighters are investigating how a southeast Roanoke house became engulfed in flames Monday morning.

The fire happened about 10:37 a.m. at a home believed to be vacant in the 100 block of Eighth Street Southeast, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Chief David Hoback was the first to spot the blaze after noticing a column of smoke rising over the neighborhood while driving past.

He followed the smoke and found a house with heavy fire issuing from the rear of its second story. “There was a fire on the backside going pretty good,” he recalled later.

The chief radioed it in and assessed the scene. When trucks arrived, he assisted firefighters in establishing a water line and running hoses.

Crews got the fire snuffed out in about an hour. They had to attack the blaze from outside the house as the condition of the interior was unknown and too hazardous.

The roof caved in and the second floor ended up collapsing from the damage sustained, Hoback said. The city had the structure razed later that day for safety.