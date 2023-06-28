The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department responded to a northeast city house fire early Wednesday morning.
Crews were called to the scene in the 100 block of Christian Avenue Northeast at about 2:40 a.m., according to a department social media post.
Personnel found "heavy fire and smoke" coming from the house's attic and brought the blaze under control "without incident," the post said.
The fire remains under investigation. The department did not immediately indicate whether residents had been displaced.
