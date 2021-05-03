Roanoke fire displaces several residents; pets rescued

Five residents were displaced Sunday night due to a structure fire on the 1500 block of Orange Avenue Northwest, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.

Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the scene at 9:24 p.m., according to the department. Upon their arrival, the responders found flames coming from a multifamily residential structure.

No injuries were reported, but a passerby saw the flames and notified the occupants to escape, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews also rescued a number of pets from the scene.

The five displaced occupants came from two different units of the residence, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the department said.

