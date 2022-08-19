Roanoke Fire-EMS: Improperly discarded smoking materials caused house fire

Improper disposal of smoking materials caused the southeast Roanoke house fire that hospitalized one person Wednesday evening.

The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said Friday that the fire caused an estimated $33,000 in damages to the house and its contents.

Crews responded to a call about smoke coming from the house on Tazewell Avenue Southeast at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire was “under control quickly,” the press release said, but the occupant of the home has been displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.