Roanoke Fire-EMS: Improperly discarded smoking materials caused house fire

Improper disposal of smoking materials caused the southeast Roanoke house fire that hospitalized one person Wednesday evening.
The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said Friday that the fire caused an estimated $33,000 in damages to the house and its contents.
Crews responded to a call about smoke coming from the house on Tazewell Avenue Southeast at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday.
The fire was “under control quickly,” the press release said, but the occupant of the home has been displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Emma Coleman
Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.
