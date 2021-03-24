Roanoke Fire-EMS peer support team helps the helpers

Tough it out. Soldier on. Deal with it.
That was the kind of thinking First Lt. Duane Noell grew up with and summoned in the most heart-wrenching moments of his job responding to emergencies with Roanoke Fire-EMS.
For years, he told himself it was working. Until, he had to admit it wasn’t.
“Luckily, for me, my wife could see it,” he said of the toll it was taking on him. “I had started in the fire service as a volunteer, like a lot of people, and from a young age I ran some fairly bad calls and saw stuff I wasn’t dealing with.”
His wife nudged him into a mental health workshop tailored specifically to first responders — a group at heightened risk for conditions like post-traumatic stress due to the tragedies they see.
Noell went into that three-day seminar as a reluctant skeptic. He came out a firm believer.
“Those three days, without a doubt, changed my life,” he said, adding he learned how to process memories that had been haunting him for years.
“Once I received that help, I bought in full force. … I came back and started sharing my experiences with people, and quickly noticed that when I did that, when I opened up a little bit, they would, too. We’d start sharing stories. We sat outside almost all night one night just talking.
“And I realized that this is something we desperately need.”
Noell, now a staunch advocate for mental health awareness, would go on to propose an in-house peer support team for Roanoke Fire-EMS.
That group, formed in 2015, now has eight members who make themselves available to talk around the clock and who help crews work through the strain of traumatic calls.
Together, they’re steadily uprooting the harmful notion that first responders — accustomed to being the helpers in a crisis — don’t also need help themselves.
“A lot of people were very receptive to it” from the beginning, Noell said. “And then there were some who were vocal that they didn’t believe in that kind of thing. … They just also kind of came up with that, you know, you've got to be tough, bury it away, thinking.”
Noell made a point during those early days of reaching out to skeptics to explain the idea. And he didn’t shy away from sharing his own experience and how it helped him.
“I’ve found one of the best ways to get other people to talk is to share some of your own vulnerability,” he said. “I have no shame in my game. You have to try to kill that stigma.”
“So I would sit down with them and tell them, this is why I'm doing this, and this is why I think it will help. And, 99% of the time, I had complete buy-in.”
The department’s peer support team now does mental health awareness training staff-wide — starting as early as working with new recruits in the academy — and has helped responders in other communities that were in need of support.
This month, the team was recognized with a statewide award from the Virginia Fire Chiefs Association.
The award, which came with a $500 stipend the team will put toward training, honors contributions to strengthening health and safety in the profession.
Peer support plays a vital role in changing the culture around mental health, said Christian Eudailey, executive director of the state association.
Fellow first responders bring a level of credibility and rapport to conversations that can make it easier for others to open up, he said. And the importance of mental health awareness has only been underscored by the past year and the stressors of the pandemic.
In 2020, Roanoke’s team alone talked with nearly 570 people, about twice as many as the year before.
“It’s a great resource, and it certainly meets a need,” said Eudaily, a retired fire chief himself.
“The association felt their program was something that benefits, not only their city, but their region as a whole.”
In-house peer support networks are growing in number but are not yet a common resource, particularly for smaller agencies.
Roanoke’s team has reached well beyond its own department of about 300 emergency workers and has responded to needs from firehouses across western Virginia.
“It doesn't matter who needs the help. If they call, we're going,” Noell said, adding that it’s not unusual to get a request and be packed up and on the road a couple of hours later.
The peer support team, which is nationally accredited, operates under strict confidentiality and makes itself available at all hours.
The work is something its members take on in addition to their day-to-day duties running fire and EMS calls. The department tries to support their efforts by offering overtime pay when the initiative requires long hours.
“There is a lot that goes into the team that isn’t seen, because we can’t talk about it,” Noell said.
“Every member does it because their heart is in it.”
Everyone on the team has faced trauma and brings that firsthand insight to their work, he added. Sharing their experience and using it to help others also has a restorative side for them.
“Every time we tell our story, it makes it that much better for us, too. So there’s a self-healing concept to it,” Noell said.
The team offers support through one-on-one conversations and group dialogues to help entire crews after hard calls and is also able to help connect people with counselors who are experienced in working with first responders.
Ultimately, they hope to be a bridge, creating a path that makes it easier for people to talk about and tackle anything that might be weighing on them.
“Our goal is to teach people healthy ways to deal with our stress and to promote getting that help when you need to so you’re getting those little pieces of stress off you and it’s not compounding and becoming a larger issue,” Noell said.
“It’s important for people to know that it's OK to not be OK, and it's OK to talk to someone about it.”