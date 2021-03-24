Roanoke Fire-EMS peer support team helps the helpers

“And I realized that this is something we desperately need.”

Noell, now a staunch advocate for mental health awareness, would go on to propose an in-house peer support team for Roanoke Fire-EMS.

That group, formed in 2015, now has eight members who make themselves available to talk around the clock and who help crews work through the strain of traumatic calls.

Together, they’re steadily uprooting the harmful notion that first responders — accustomed to being the helpers in a crisis — don’t also need help themselves.

“A lot of people were very receptive to it” from the beginning, Noell said. “And then there were some who were vocal that they didn’t believe in that kind of thing. … They just also kind of came up with that, you know, you've got to be tough, bury it away, thinking.”

Noell made a point during those early days of reaching out to skeptics to explain the idea. And he didn’t shy away from sharing his own experience and how it helped him.

“I’ve found one of the best ways to get other people to talk is to share some of your own vulnerability,” he said. “I have no shame in my game. You have to try to kill that stigma.”