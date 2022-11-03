Roanoke Fire-EMS station hosts 9/11 artifacts

Three 9/11 artifacts that have traveled the globe for the last 21 years were presented and displayed at Roanoke Fire-EMS Station No. 7 on Memorial Avenue Thursday.

“The city of Roanoke's department of fire and EMS is very honored to have this part of history coming through the Roanoke Valley,” Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback said during a ceremony.

The three artifacts, referred to as the Ground Zero Flag Team (GZFT), include a U.S. flag, a piece of carved marble and a logbook.

“The firefighters raised a flag over the rubble of the World Trade Center. This is one such flag that was raised and flown over the rubble,” Hoback told a small crowd of first responders and area residents as he held the folded flag between his hands. “The other artifact we have here is a marble that has been carved into a cross. It is the flooring of part of the World Trade Center. The third artifact we have is a logbook.”

The logbook features signatures of the people that have attended international GZTF ceremonies over the last 21 years, as well as pictures, patches, badges and other items.

Hoback said the artifacts together “make sure that nobody forgets what occurred on 9/11 and the impact it had on our public safety and our military.”

During Thursday’s ceremony, the Roanoke Firefighters Honor Guard placed the marble cross at the base of a flag pole, and then raised the Ground Zero Flag at 8:46 a.m., the time that American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Then, the Honor Guard rang the bell from the city department’s historic station No. 1 three times, then four times, and then a final three times to honor the 343 “firefighters that were killed in the World Trade Center,” Hoback said. “Both police and fire were running inside the building to save lives. It really is a remembrance of that and just the sacrifice that those individuals made.”

Representatives from the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office and the Roanoke Police Department also attended the ceremony in Grandin Village.

“We always want to keep the remembrance of the tragic day in the forefront of our thoughts,” Roanoke Police Captain Andrew Pulley said, adding that the event was an opportunity “to reflect on the history and the sacrifices that were made that day.”

After the ceremony, visitors were invited to view the artifacts and write their names in the logbook. City council members Bill Bestpitch and Joe Cobb, as well as Vice Mayor Patricia White-Boyd, added their names.

The flag, cross and logbook were presented in Salem on Wednesday, Hoback said, and would be displayed at the Grandin Village fire station until 5 p.m. Thursday, then travel to Lynchburg for a ceremony on Friday.

The flag, 3 feet by 5 feet, served three tours in Iraq, according to a press release. The artifacts are scheduled to be retired and displayed in a museum after November 2, 2026.

Hoback was a battalion chief sitting in his office when the World Trade Center was attacked 21 years ago.

“A news alert came across from CNN saying a plane hit the World Trade Center. When I turned the news on, there was a hole in the side of the building,” Hoback said. “We said, 'Oh, maybe somebody just made an error or something.' And then we were watching when the second plane hit. And then we heard that the Pentagon was under attack, and that there was another plane flying. I tell you, it was a very solemn, very scary, horrifying experience.”

The chief remembers having a press conference to let the Roanoke community know that the attacks were isolated, and then silence in the sky in the following days.

“They airport was shut down. We didn't hear the jets coming and going. It's an eerie feeling. It really is,” Hoback said. “Then there was a new normal for us.”

“9/11 reshaped public safety,” Hoback continued. “We are doing things different than we were prior to that. We're more cautious. We have more resources. But we know that these things can happen. The unthinkable is now thinkable.”

The fire chief said he got a chill as he held the U.S. flag during Thursday’s ceremony.

“One of the most resonating images in my mind is the flag that was flying over the debris. That's what brought the nation together to say, ‘We've got to fix this, we've got to fight this and we've got to correct this.’ The flag represents the nation and the people coming together,” Hoback said. “It was just surreal. It really was.”