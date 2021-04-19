Roanoke Fire-EMS statistics reflect a 2020 changed by the pandemic

That trend is mirrored in statewide hospital data. Emergency room admissions were down by 30% last year, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Roanoke later saw a more than 6% upswing in 911 calls during November and December, when COVID-19 cases were spiking in the region, compared to the previous year.

Call volumes have since leveled out and are falling into more normal patterns so far in 2021, Hoback said.

Another symptom of the pandemic appeared to be a jump in working fires kindled in the city. Fire-EMS extinguished 71 blazes last year. That is the highest number seen since 2016, when 72 working fires were recorded.

In 2019, the number was 60. Calls are generally marked as working fires when first responders find flames or smoke at a scene.

Hoback said crews saw a rise in cooking fires as more people hunkered down at home. There were also more fires in vacant buildings accidentally started by homeless people who, perhaps, were more reluctant to seek help at a shelter in a pandemic.