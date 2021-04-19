Roanoke Fire-EMS statistics reflect a 2020 changed by the pandemic

EMS calls fell for the first time in years. Fire calls jumped — causing a more than 25% rise in property damage.
The unprecedented disruptions of 2020, with its shutdowns and contagion threats, are etched into the annual data collected by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
“No surprise to anybody. COVID drove a lot of what we did last year,” Chief David Hoback said Monday during a briefing to the Roanoke City Council.
“EMS demand is really driven by people’s activity,” he added at one point. “The more people are active, the more situations we have.”
In 2020, the city saw a 1.4% drop in calls for ambulances. That came after seven straight years of rising demand for EMS service.
It’s also notable because almost all of the decline happened during the three months when the state was under a full stay-at-home order.
Call volumes during the period of March through May, before the state started a phased reopening, plummeted by 13%.
Fewer places to go and fewer people in circulation meant fewer car wrecks, falls, broken bones and other calamities, Hoback said.
A hesitancy to enter a hospital, mid-pandemic, also played a part in the changing statistics. Hospital transports fell by nearly 7% last year compared to the year before, largely due to people declining to go, Hoback said.
That trend is mirrored in statewide hospital data. Emergency room admissions were down by 30% last year, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Roanoke later saw a more than 6% upswing in 911 calls during November and December, when COVID-19 cases were spiking in the region, compared to the previous year.
Call volumes have since leveled out and are falling into more normal patterns so far in 2021, Hoback said.
Another symptom of the pandemic appeared to be a jump in working fires kindled in the city. Fire-EMS extinguished 71 blazes last year. That is the highest number seen since 2016, when 72 working fires were recorded.
In 2019, the number was 60. Calls are generally marked as working fires when first responders find flames or smoke at a scene.
Hoback said crews saw a rise in cooking fires as more people hunkered down at home. There were also more fires in vacant buildings accidentally started by homeless people who, perhaps, were more reluctant to seek help at a shelter in a pandemic.
Hoback said the city didn’t see a spike in severe fires. Property damage due to conflagrations was estimated to be about $3.1 million — compared to $2.4 million the year before — but the chief said that was driven by the rise in the total number of fires and not a change in the average destructiveness of the calls handled.
The city, mirroring another trend unfolding nationwide, also saw a surge in overdose calls as the pandemic took hold.
Hoback estimated that first responders fielded 25% to 30% more calls for overdoses last year. The worrisome numbers were spread across the city, he said, cutting a swath across neighborhoods and demographics.
“It is everywhere in our community,” he said, adding that medics have responded to homes, vehicles, motels and restrooms.
“Sometimes we’ve pulled up and six people have overdosed,” he said. “There is not one demographic, not one area of our city, that is not impacted by it.”
In December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fatal overdoses reached a record national high in 2020. The rise of potent synthetic opioids, such as illicitly manufactured fentanyl, has been a factor in the growing lethalness, federal officials said.
Monday’s briefing to the city council was an annual report on fire-EMS trends in the city. In addition to responding to the evolving impacts of the pandemic, the department is assisting in the vaccination push and earlier this year rolled out a mobile clinic trailer that is helping vaccinate people in low-income, high-risk populations.
The trailer, funded by a health equity grant, can vaccinate up to 200 individuals during a four-hour clinic, Hoback said.