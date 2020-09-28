Roanoke firefighters credit workers with safe evacuation after fire at childcare center

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roanoke firefighters said Monday that staff at a Blue Hills Drive daycare kept all the children safe by following the center's evacuation plan when a kitchen fire broke out on Friday.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said 49 children ad 11 adults were inside Creative Kids Childcare Center when a small fire came from a stove.

The department said in a news release that staff initially considered using a fire extinguisher, but the fire was a result of electrical failure. Instead, they shut the kitchen door to contain the fire and evacuated everyone to a pre-designated meeting place away from the building.

“The efforts by Creative Kids Childcare Center during the fire made a difference in Roanoke Fire-EMS’s response, giving crews the ability to focus on extinguishing the fire, limiting damage to the facility, and preventing injury to staff or children occupying the structure,” the news release said.

The department is using the incident to remind all of the importance of having an evacuation plan and practicing it frequently.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.