Roanoke firefighters denied overtime pay, lawsuit alleges
Three Roanoke firefighters are claiming that they and other coworkers were denied overtime pay by the city.

Their lawsuit, filed last week in U.S. District Court in Roanoke, applies to a limited number of employees who were deployed for emergency duty related to Hurricane Dorian in September 2019.

Kyle Inman, James Reynolds and Nicholas Sosik, who are currently employed by Roanoke Fire-EMS, claim that they and other “similarly situated” workers did not receive overtime pay as required by the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Other current and former firefighters will have the option of joining the case, although plaintiffs’ attorney Thomas Strelka said the number of affected employees is not large.

City Attorney Tim Spencer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

