Roanoke funded to buy, demolish 50-year-old motel some see as blight

Shah expressed compassion for people who are struggling with any of the above challenges, which for some occurred in conjunction with exposure to or infection with COVID-19.

It’s not their fault, he said.

He also expressed irritation with people who are not registered Ramada guests using its restrooms, charging phones in its electrical outlets, helping themselves to the continental breakfast and hanging around.

Area business owners attribute what they describe as a problem with theft, vandalism, harassment and drug use in the area to people they say they see entering and coming out of the Ramada area. Police cars, fire trucks and ambulances respond to the premises often, they say.

A registered sex offender lists his current address as being at a Ramada room, according to a Virginia State Police database. A needle exchange at one time leased space in an office and warehouse building behind the motel.

George Clements, who operates George’s Flowers next door to the Ramada, said an increase in crime and loitering appeared to coincide with the presence of the needle exchange, which has moved out.