Roanoke Gas joins national effort to reduce methane emissions

Roanoke Gas Co. has joined a national organization devoted to reducing the amount of methane that leaks from the natural gas system.

The utility is the latest of more than 50 companies to voluntarily pair with Our Nation’s Energy Future Coalition, which seeks to reduce annual methane emissions by its members to 1% or less of the gas that is produced and delivered in the United States.

Methane is a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change, and can be inadvertently released from natural gas wells, processing facilities, transmission lines and distribution systems.

The most common type of leakage from distribution systems, such as Roanoke Gas, is from older pipes and gate stations that take gas from larger transmission lines, reduce its pressure and then deliver it to customers.

Roanoke Gas has been working in recent years to replace steel and cast-iron pipes with more effective plastic conduits and upgrade its gate stations, according to the company.

“This partnership will further enable us to continue delivering reliable, clean energy to this region and help us keep the environment clean and safe,” Roanoke Gas President and CEO Paul Nester said.