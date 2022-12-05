Roanoke Gas seeks increase in its base rate

Roanoke Gas Co. is requesting an increase in its base rate which, if approved by state regulators, would amount to a $5 bump in the monthly bill of an average residential customer.

The utility cited inflation in the costs of labor and benefits, bad debt and the rising expense of various operating and maintenance activities in its application to the State Corporation Commission.

“It is the upward inflationary pressure on seemingly all expenses that has necessitated this proposed increase in rates,” the application, filed late Friday, stated.

As ratepayers are asked to pay more for the basic operations of a utility that serves about 63,000 customers in the region, they are also shouldering the rising cost of natural gas.

Over a yearlong period that ended Oct. 1, the costs of gas and its transportation have increased significantly, with the average residential customer paying an extra $22.95 a month, according to Paul Nester, president and CEO of Roanoke Gas.

That is similar to what Appalachian Power Co. is charging its customers for the coal and natural gas it burns to produce electricity.

A fuel factor rate increase of about $20 per month for a typical Appalachian home account took effect Nov. 1 on an interim basis. The SCC will take public comments and hold an evidentiary hearing later this month before making a final decision.

With both Appalachian and Roanoke Gas, the costs of fuel are passed directly on to customers with no markup or profit.

As for its base rate, Roanoke Gas is asking the SCC to approve the increase on an interim basis effective Jan. 1, subject to refund if the request is denied. A final decision would come later in the year.

“This proposed rate request reflects investments to improve service, ensure reliability during extreme weather, and reduce methane emissions from our system,” Nester said.

In recent years, the company has replaced steel and cast-iron pipes with plastic ones to curb methane leaks, and has invested in technology to detect possible problems before they happen. It is also partnering with the Western Virginia Water Authority on a project to convert biogas from a sewage treatment plant into natural gas, which would reduce carbon emissions by more than 13,000 metric tons a year.

On Monday, the parent company of Roanoke Gas released a report on its 2022 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30.

While RGC Resources saw a 4% increase in the total volume of gas delivered compared to the previous year, it continued to take a hit from its investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

An impairment charge of $15 million related to the project was reported during the fourth quarter. In May, RGC reported a similar write-down of $29.6 million in the total market value of the company’s share in the long-delayed and over-budget pipeline.

Another subsidiary of RGC Resources, RGC Midstream, is a 1% partner in the $6.6 billion venture, which will expand the supply of two existing natural gas pipelines that currently serve customers of Roanoke Gas.

Nester said Mountain Valley played no role in the proposed base rate increase.