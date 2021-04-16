Roanoke gathering decries hate crimes, police violence

Growing up, she said, when she faced racism she was advised to push it aside, keep quiet, work harder. Now, she’s resolved to use her voice and fight for stronger hate crime legislation.

“It was ingrained in my culture to keep quiet. But I am not doing that anymore, and especially not today,” she said.

Hale — pointing in part to what she condemned as the despicable treatment of Lt. Caron Nazario by Windsor police officers during a December traffic stop — urged Gov. Northam to reconvene the legislature and take up proposals to end qualified immunity.

The Virginia NAACP has started an online petition pressing for a special session on the issue. The intensely debated subject was deferred for more study during the 2021 General Assembly session.

Edwards, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he wouldn’t be opposed to revisiting the matter when lawmakers return to Richmond later this year to deal with judicial appointments and budget business.

But he did not sound hopeful that any new consensus could be shaped in that short time. “We’ll see,” he said. “We’ll see.”

Ultimately, he added, action would be needed at the federal level as the qualified immunity doctrine is rooted in federal statute and court rulings.