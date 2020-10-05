Roanoke grand jury returns indictments on charges of murder, wounding, hit-and-run

Roanoke's grand jury on Monday handed down indictments in cases that included a deadly hit-and-run, and two summertime shootings, one of which was fatal.

Ahmad Halim Mubdi, 51, was indicted on a charge of murder in the death of Derrick Bostick, who was shot multiple times in the early hours of Sept. 12, during a dispute that erupted in the 700 block of Bridge Street.

Bostick, 35, was hospitalized for his injuries but died a few days later.

Police arrested Mubdi the day after the shooting, on a Sunday, and he was initially charged with malicious wounding. Investigators have said a group of people were fighting just before Bostick was shot; a woman was also injured during the melee, but they said she was not hit by gunfire and they did not categorize her injuries as life-threatening.

Bostick's slaying was just one of four violent confrontations that happened within a 12-hour period across Sept. 11 and Sept. 12. His killing marks Roanoke's 12th reported homicide this year.

Mubdi is also charged with possessing a firearm as a felon, and with using that weapon to commit murder.

Monday's grand jury also indicted Javion Lorenzo Sanders on a charge of hit-and-run with death.