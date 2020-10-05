Roanoke grand jury returns indictments on charges of murder, wounding, hit-and-run

Roanoke's grand jury on Monday handed down indictments in cases that included a deadly hit-and-run, and two summertime shootings, one of which was fatal.
Ahmad Halim Mubdi, 51, was indicted on a charge of murder in the death of Derrick Bostick, who was shot multiple times in the early hours of Sept. 12, during a dispute that erupted in the 700 block of Bridge Street.
Bostick, 35, was hospitalized for his injuries but died a few days later.
Police arrested Mubdi the day after the shooting, on a Sunday, and he was initially charged with malicious wounding. Investigators have said a group of people were fighting just before Bostick was shot; a woman was also injured during the melee, but they said she was not hit by gunfire and they did not categorize her injuries as life-threatening.
Bostick's slaying was just one of four violent confrontations that happened within a 12-hour period across Sept. 11 and Sept. 12. His killing marks Roanoke's 12th reported homicide this year.
Mubdi is also charged with possessing a firearm as a felon, and with using that weapon to commit murder.
Monday's grand jury also indicted Javion Lorenzo Sanders on a charge of hit-and-run with death.
According to the indictment, Sanders is accused of being the driver of a vehicle that, on Sept. 7, struck and killed Andria Middaugh Brown. Additional information about the case was not immediately available Monday.
Separately, indictments for malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in felony were brought against Robert Franklin St. Clair, 56, of Roanoke.
St. Clair was one of two men involved in a June 7 exchange of gunfire near Legends Sports Bar in the 2800 block of Williamson Road.
He was initially charged alongside Alexander Arrington, 29, of Roanoke, but prosecutors dropped the charges against Arrington at a preliminary hearing last month. Salem Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Matthew Pollard, who was brought in as a special prosecutor in the case, said St. Clair and Arrington got into a dispute inside Legends and it spilled out of the bar.
"There was an exchange of gunfire between the two men and Arrington was the one who was struck," Pollard said, and added that after further investigation that "not proceeding on the charges against Arrington seemed proper."
Also on Monday, Nathan Jay Laurain, 37, of Roanoke, was indicted on four counts of failing to perform construction work he had been paid to do, from incidents dating from last fall to June. Laurain, a partner in HomeFront Renovations on Colonial Avenue, also faces other indictments for construction-related offenses in Bedford County and in Salem. He is currently scheduled to go to trial on his Roanoke charges on Nov. 5.
