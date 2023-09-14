Greek food, dancers, music and other elements of the culture return to Roanoke on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

The annual Roanoke Greek Festival, widely known for its delicious food, runs rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday with free admission. The church is located at 30 Huntington Blvd. in Roanoke, just off Williamson Road.

“Our hope is to bring a Taste of Greece to Roanoke and the surrounding communities. This includes our Greek dancers in traditional attire dancing to the beat of our seven-member, live Greek band; a Greek marketplace offering a wide selection of items for purchase; church tours describing the history of Orthodoxy which traces its origin to the day of Pentecost, and our unique Byzantine artwork and design,” according to a statement from organizers.

The event also offers drive-thru food sales at 3415 Williamson Road N.W. from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. For details, visit the “Drive-Thru Menu” link at RoanokeGreekFestival.com.

A portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated to the Local Office on Aging and VIA Centers for Neurodevelopment (formerly the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Centers).