Roanoke gun violence task force looks for ways to reach youth

“We’ve first got to look at why some of these kids are joining some of these organizations,” said Johnson, ticking off factors such as a lack of identity, a sense of directionlessness or a shortage of positive role models.

“If we do not attack that, this problem is only going to get worse,” he said.

Johnson added that he knows where the wrong path can lead as he traveled it himself. Raised in a troubled home by parents absorbed by addiction, he said he began selling drugs at age 13, influenced by a cousin he thought was one of the few people who cared about him.

He now works with at-risk youth to help them avoid the same situations. Children need more places to go, with no fees or financial barriers attached, where they can connect with supportive adults, he said.

Support also needs to be available beyond standard working hours, he added. If services cut off at 5 p.m. and kids are left with no one else to reach out to, they’ll be vulnerable to negative influences.

Cobb agreed that early outreach and mentorships must be a priority, and he said organizers will have to think creatively to make headway during the pandemic.