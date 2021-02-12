Roanoke gun violence task force looks for ways to reach youth

A team working to curb gun violence in Roanoke is asking itself how it can create new connections with the community’s youth, particularly amid the ongoing pandemic.
Shootings in the city rose last year, a trend mirrored in other places nationwide. In cases where a suspect was established, nearly 80% of them fell between the ages of 16 and 29.
In one instance, a suspect was under age 15, according to police data.
During a meeting Friday, youth outreach was a key focus of the city’s gun violence task force, a group of advocates, community volunteers and government leaders working to develop prevention and intervention strategies.
A subcommittee formed around gang prevention said it was examining how to strengthen job programs, mentoring opportunities and other services that can help keep people on a better path.
One point of concern is a drop in supports that are available once someone turns 18, said Roanoke City Council member Joe Cobb. “That’s a gap that we’re looking at.”
And outreach needs to start even earlier, as young as middle and elementary school, said people who bring firsthand insights to the efforts.
The seeds of the violence that a community sees today are planted years earlier in hard childhoods and young teens who see no other opportunities or places where they feel they belong, said Jermaine Johnson, head of Redirect Youth Services.
“We’ve first got to look at why some of these kids are joining some of these organizations,” said Johnson, ticking off factors such as a lack of identity, a sense of directionlessness or a shortage of positive role models.
“If we do not attack that, this problem is only going to get worse,” he said.
Johnson added that he knows where the wrong path can lead as he traveled it himself. Raised in a troubled home by parents absorbed by addiction, he said he began selling drugs at age 13, influenced by a cousin he thought was one of the few people who cared about him.
He now works with at-risk youth to help them avoid the same situations. Children need more places to go, with no fees or financial barriers attached, where they can connect with supportive adults, he said.
Support also needs to be available beyond standard working hours, he added. If services cut off at 5 p.m. and kids are left with no one else to reach out to, they’ll be vulnerable to negative influences.
Cobb agreed that early outreach and mentorships must be a priority, and he said organizers will have to think creatively to make headway during the pandemic.
Roanoke isn’t alone in grappling with how to build connections in the face of the constraints of COVID-19.
Friday’s virtual meeting was joined by representatives of Richmond and Petersburg who are facing similar issues and working to exchange ideas with others around the state.
“We’re trying to find more programs for the youth to do and keep them off the streets,” said Mike Jones, a gang specialist in Petersburg.
Task force subgroups also talked about the importance of helping young people learn the skills of empathy and kindness.
An education subgroup is working to launch a pilot program, with a spring target date, that will partner with community groups to take 30 elementary-age children through a program designed to teach healthy mindsets and actions including thoughtfulness about how we treat others.
If the pilot is successful, organizers hope to expand it and include middle school students.
Another group recorded a video book reading of a children’s tale, "A Little Blue Truck," which has themes of kindness and friendship.
The video will be shared in the city’s elementary schools.
The gang prevention subcommittee is also working on ideas to reach those who are already actively engaged in gang culture.
Working with neighborhood leaders who have credibility in those circles will be key, said Antwyne Callaway, a member of the task force’s leadership team. Organizers must find ways to build trust and find out what would be needed to persuade a current gang member to leave that life, he said.