Roanoke health care workers renew plea for vaccinations: 'We want your help'

As Virginia hits the two-month mark of steadily rising COVID-19 cases, health care groups are renewing their appeal for people to get vaccinated, mask up and observe other precautions.
“We want your help,” said Wrenn Brendel, an emergency department nurse and senior nursing director at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
The new wave of COVID-19 cases, striking after brief hopes of a return to normalcy in the spring, has left front-line workers “slightly overwhelmed and disheartened” as they enter month 19 of the pandemic response, Brendel said.
The fast-spreading delta variant, more than twice as contagious as prior strains, is propelling a surge in hospitalizations among the unvaccinated, with more severe illness and more illness among younger people being seen.
Brendel said the ratio of acute cases coming into the hospital, requiring longer stays and more treatment, has been on the rise. Hospitals across the state's Near Southwest region had 96 COVID-19 patients in their ICUs during the pandemic’s peak in January, accounting for about one out of every five hospitalized cases of the virus. The region covers the service areas of Carilion Clinic, Centra Health, LewisGale, Sovah Health and the Salem VA Medical Center.
Last week, those same hospitals were caring for 88 ICU patients with COVID-19 — representing nearly one out of every three hospitalized cases of the virus.
“This pandemic is relentless, and we are working tirelessly,” Brendel said during a press briefing Thursday held by Carilion.
“Your greatest gift to me and to all of my colleagues right now is to do everything you can to keep yourself healthy.”
Virginia has been battling sharply rising COVID-19 numbers for the past two months. In that time, the seven-day moving average of new daily infections has jumped from 228 to 3,003.
A national analysis found that 98% of adult patients who needed hospital care were unvaccinated, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. In a statement Thursday, that association joined with nearly three dozen other state health care groups to stress the importance of vaccination.
The imperative is only growing as hospital beds are filling up ahead of a looming fall surge, association leaders wrote. “Increasing Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination rate represents a path to a healthier post-pandemic world by offering the best available protection for people against serious illness, the spread of infection, hospitalization, or worse health outcomes.”
Carilion said it has plans in place to adjust to the shifting demand for care but its teams aren’t exempt from the stress that comes with rising patient numbers.
Health care workers are responding to surging demand on two fronts, officials said: COVID patients and non-COVID patients who deferred care at the height of the pandemic.
Last week, Roanoke Memorial issued a temporary request for EMS diversions, asking ambulances to take their patients to other facilities if possible. The request was ended later that same day, and the hospital remained open throughout for critical cases, cardiac patients and other urgent needs.
Diversions are used sparingly, with hospital leaders estimating only a handful used during the pandemic, but they can serve an important purpose by creating breathing room for staff, officials said. Teams can use that time to reset, discharge patients and prepare for new admissions.
“It’s kind of a catch-our-breath moment,’ said Dr. Michael Abbott, a senior vice president with Carilion.
A diversion isn’t cause for panic, Abbott added, emphasizing that Carilion is equipped to meet patient needs. But the community can aid health care providers, as well as protect themselves and others, by taking steps to bend the curve on COVID-19 cases, he said.
That includes getting vaccinated, masking, social distancing and handwashing thoroughly. “Now is the time to come together as a community and to act,” Abbott said.