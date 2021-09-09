Roanoke health care workers renew plea for vaccinations: 'We want your help'

“This pandemic is relentless, and we are working tirelessly,” Brendel said during a press briefing Thursday held by Carilion.

“Your greatest gift to me and to all of my colleagues right now is to do everything you can to keep yourself healthy.”

Virginia has been battling sharply rising COVID-19 numbers for the past two months. In that time, the seven-day moving average of new daily infections has jumped from 228 to 3,003.

A national analysis found that 98% of adult patients who needed hospital care were unvaccinated, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. In a statement Thursday, that association joined with nearly three dozen other state health care groups to stress the importance of vaccination.

The imperative is only growing as hospital beds are filling up ahead of a looming fall surge, association leaders wrote. “Increasing Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination rate represents a path to a healthier post-pandemic world by offering the best available protection for people against serious illness, the spread of infection, hospitalization, or worse health outcomes.”

Carilion said it has plans in place to adjust to the shifting demand for care but its teams aren’t exempt from the stress that comes with rising patient numbers.