Roanoke health director on possible booster shots, recent rise of COVID-19 in youths

In her media address this week, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District director Dr. Cynthia Morrow offered concerning details about the age ranges of those newly infected with COVID-19, and also voiced the prospect that booster shots could be moving closer to approval for the general public.

Over the past seven days, the Roanoke and Alleghany regions together have reported 957 documented cases of the virus, against 808 last week and 715 at the end of last month.

Of this week's total, approximately 25% — roughly 240 — involve children under the age of 18, and nearly half of the new cases are people below age 34.

On Aug. 31, when 715 new cases were reported, only 20% of that figure involved victims younger than 18.

"It doesn't surprise us," Morrow said Tuesday of the increase, adding that children under 12 still are not able to receive the vaccine, and younger people who are eligible tend to have lower vaccination rates.

"If you're able to get vaccinated, even if you're young, you should get vaccinated," she cautioned.

In interpreting those figures, Morrow said contact tracing indicates younger people seem more likely to get infected in household or community settings, rather than in the classroom.

