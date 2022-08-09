Roanoke health district reports more COVID, monkeypox cases

Cases of monkeypox and COVID-19 increased in the Roanoke region this past week, but no new hepatitis A cases were recorded, according to health officials.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts said in a press release Tuesday that while laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases increased, local hospitalizations remained stable.

There were 930 new cases, bringing the cumulative COVID-19 case count in the region to 70,328.

As of Monday, 43 people were hospitalized for the illness. Thirty of those hospitalizations were new this week.

Statewide, there were 1,984,528 cases, an increase of 2,770 during the week. On Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the Roanoke region were 1,030; statewide 21,085 deaths had occurred.

Roanoke city and county, Salem and Botetourt County remained at a high transmission level according to the Center for Disease Control. Franklin, Floyd, Pulaski, Giles and Craig counties and Radford were at medium level, while Montgomery County's transmission level was listed as low.

The health district has not yet disclosed the exact locations or numbers of monkeypox cases detected in the area.

But the Virginia Department of Health’s website reported five cases in the southwestern region on Tuesday. A week ago, there were just three.

To help contain the spread of monkeypox, the RCAHD press release said, the Roanoke City Health Department is accepting requests for vaccination.

Monkeypox vaccinations through the health department are available by appointment only for individuals who have a high risk of contracting the virus.

“Individuals must meet at least one of the high risk factors to be eligible to request an appointment,” the RCAHD press release said.

Eligibility requirements for the monkeypox vaccine can be found on the health department’s website.

“All appointments are confidential,” the press release said. “Individuals who meet at least one of the criteria to be eligible to schedule a dose can call us at 540-283-5050 to request an appointment.”

No new hepatitis A cases were reported this past week in the health districts. Since Jan. 1, there have been 79 cases, including 58 hospitalizations in the district.