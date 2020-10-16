Roanoke hires first-ever rapid response coordinator in efforts to combat violence

A former probation supervisor and police officer has been picked to serve as Roanoke’s first-ever rapid response coordinator.
The hiring of Lloyd Merchant was announced by city leaders Friday. His new position was a key recommendation of last year’s initial report from the community’s gun violence task force and is being paid for by a state grant.
Merchant will be responsible for recruiting and leading a team of volunteers in outreach to victims of violence and neighborhoods affected by crime.
The team will provide people with support and work to build relationships and de-escalate tensions that could otherwise lead to new bouts of violence.
Merchant is set to start in his new role soon but a date wasn’t immediately announced.
“As a department, we are excited to bring another level of service to our community that we were previously not able to provide,” Chief Sam Roman of the Roanoke Police Department said in a news release. “There is no doubt in my mind that Mr. Merchant and his team of volunteers are going to greatly improve the quality of life for individuals in neighborhoods that are continuously impacted by violent crime. Mr. Merchant already has strong, existing ties to the community that will only enhance the work he will be doing.”
The rapid response coordinator is a civilian position under the police department whose work will be in restorative initiatives, not investigations.
Officials initially had hoped to get the position up and running by January, but the pandemic interrupted the hiring process.
Merchant most recently worked as a probation and parole supervisor, officials said. On LinkedIn, a person with the same name listed himself as having recently retired after more than 20 years with the Department of Juvenile Justice in Roanoke.
He also has past experience as a Roanoke police officer and was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army, according to the city.
Merchant will be stepping into the job in a year when Roanoke and other communities have seen a rise in gun violence.
By the end of September, the Star City had recorded 34 shootings with injuries and eight fatal shootings. That contrasts with 21 shootings with injuries and 10 fatalities seen at the same point last year.
The rapid response coordinator job has been in the works since last year. The $75,000 grant, administered through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, was secured in October 2019.
A rapid response strategy was one of the major recommendations of the wide-ranging, community-based gun violence task force formed by the city last year. The task force is scheduled to deliver a Nov. 16 update to the city council on its work and recommendations.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.