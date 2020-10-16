Roanoke hires first-ever rapid response coordinator in efforts to combat violence

A former probation supervisor and police officer has been picked to serve as Roanoke’s first-ever rapid response coordinator.

The hiring of Lloyd Merchant was announced by city leaders Friday. His new position was a key recommendation of last year’s initial report from the community’s gun violence task force and is being paid for by a state grant.

Merchant will be responsible for recruiting and leading a team of volunteers in outreach to victims of violence and neighborhoods affected by crime.

The team will provide people with support and work to build relationships and de-escalate tensions that could otherwise lead to new bouts of violence.

Merchant is set to start in his new role soon but a date wasn’t immediately announced.

“As a department, we are excited to bring another level of service to our community that we were previously not able to provide,” Chief Sam Roman of the Roanoke Police Department said in a news release. “There is no doubt in my mind that Mr. Merchant and his team of volunteers are going to greatly improve the quality of life for individuals in neighborhoods that are continuously impacted by violent crime. Mr. Merchant already has strong, existing ties to the community that will only enhance the work he will be doing.”