Roanoke hires former community outreach officer as neighborhood advocate

A former community resource officer for Roanoke police has been hired as the city’s lead neighborhood advocate.

Josh Johnson started Thursday as neighborhood services coordinator. He put in nine years and seven months as a sworn Roanoke police officer, the final six years working in community outreach and crime prevention.

Thirty-two people applied for the job, last held by Tonya Pickett, and six people interviewed. Johnson will receive $62,000 a year, according to Tiffany Bradbury, community engagement manager, to whom he will report.

Johnson, 32, will have an office at the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building but said he expects to be there only about half the time. The rest he expects to spend in the community engaging with businesses, nonprofits and neighborhood and faith-based groups.

“I’ll have to kick off the fancy shoes and put on my walking shoes for certain events,” Johnson said.

Public service is “a calling” and, when he thinks about its origins for him, he recalls the introduction of citizen-centered policing by former Roanoke police chief Chris Perkins. Perkins hired Johnson to the force.