Roanoke hires violence prevention officer as count of shootings climbs

Roanoke named its first youth and gang violence prevention coordinator as another shooting took another life.

The hiring of Christopher Roberts was made public Thursday, the same day officials identified a 21-year-old woman fatally shot early Wednesday on Melrose Avenue, according to police.

The incident, which police said occurred Wednesday about 12:15 a.m., was the 53rd shooting causing an injury or death reported in the city this year, according to a Roanoke Times analysis. A man was also found shot around the same time and place as a result of the most recent incident, but he survived, according to police.

Roanoke officials hope that stepping up prevention strategies will reduce shootings, but acknowledged Thursday that the violence is continuing.

In the job he will be leaving, Roberts, 46, is an official with the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice in Roanoke who supervises probation officers monitoring individuals age 14 to 21.

His new job will be to coordinate “the awareness, suppression, intervention and prevention of youth and gang-related activity,” according to a city news release.