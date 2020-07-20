Roanoke hits 100 degrees for first time in 8 years

After an eight-year absence, 100-degree temperatures returned to Roanoke on Monday.

Roanoke’s high temperature of 100 degrees was recorded at 3:19 p.m. Monday on the weather instrument station at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, according to a climate statement from the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg.

It marked the first official triple-digit high temperature in the Star City since a 102-degree high on July 8, 2012.

The last time it was that hot in Roanoke, the intense 12-day heat wave that included the June 29, 2012, derecho was nearing its end. The eight years and 12 days since then without a 100-degree temperature was Roanoke’s third longest such stretch on record. The longest lasted 11 years from 1966 to 1977.

Monday was also the 20th consecutive day that Roanoke has recorded a high temperature of 90 or higher. That streak is Roanoke’s second-longest unbroken stretch of days with highs 90 or higher, dating back to the start of official weather records in 1912.

The record of 22 straight days at or above 90, set in 1966, could be tied on Wednesday and broken on Thursday. Highs in the 90s are forecast for the remainder of the week.

A large dome of high pressure has spread over much of the central and eastern U.S. Often called a “heat dome,” slowly sinking warm air aloft heats as it compresses toward the surface, and also inhibits most rain development, other than isolated afternoon storms that pop up in the heat and humidity.

