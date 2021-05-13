Roanoke house fire leaves 1 dead

A fatal fire swept across two neighboring homes early Thursday in Southeast Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

One victim was found inside one of the houses that caught fire around 8:30 a.m. in the 100 block of 10½ Street.

His name wasn’t immediately released. The medical examiner’s office will be asked to conduct a review and confirm identification, officials said.

The cause of the two-alarm fire that engulfed the homes is still under investigation. Both houses were heavily aflame when engines arrived, authorities said, forcing crews to fight the fire from the outside rather than attempting an interior attack.

Smoke from the double fire could be seen from miles away. The two homes were destroyed, and one partially collapsed.

Two neighboring houses sustained exterior heat damage.

All of the damaged homes were occupied. Most residents were able to make it outside safely, officials said, but residents reported that one person was unable to escape and was trapped inside.

Officials said a total of 13 people from three homes have been displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

