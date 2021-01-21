Roanoke house fire started by flare, fire marshal says

A Wednesday house fire in Roanoke was caused by "inappropriate use of a pyrotechnic flare device," according to a city news release Thursday.

Firefighters were summoned at 5:13 p.m. to the fire in the 3900 block of Grandview NW. The found heavy smoke inside the residence and tracked the fire to the basement, the news release said.

The fire marshal's office later determined that a resident caused the fire by setting off a flare in the basement, the news release said. No charges have been filed.

No one was hurt in the fire but two adults were displaced, the news release said.

