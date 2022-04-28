Roanoke is All-America City finalist

Roanoke is a finalist for the 2022 All-America City Award, the city announced Thursday.

Roanoke has won the award seven times.

The National Civic League and the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading selected 20 finalists for this year's award, according to a city news release.

The communities are being recognized for improving the prospects for early school success and equitable learning recovery, including for children whose families are served by the nation's public housing agencies and affordable housing organizations.

The finalist communities represent 15 states, and range in size from 4,500 residents to more than 3.9 million, according to the city release.

These communities all share a common bond of promoting early school success and equitable learning recovery, according to the release.

Roanoke has won its awards since 1952, and was selected as the first-ever All-America City Hall of Fame winner in 2019.

The city's current application reflects the work of the Roanoke Public Libraries-led Star City Reads coalition, city government, community members, and numerous community partners, especially the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority, to focus resources on historically underserved neighborhoods, according to the release.

The partnership between the Roanoke Public Libraries, the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority, and Kids Soar was highlighted; where Kids Soar was able to establish a center serving children from Northwest Roanoke at the Villages at Lincoln property, providing a much-needed opportunity for afterschool support for kids, according to the release.

The 2022 All-America City Awards Event and Competition will be held virtually in conjunction with Grade Level Reading Week, July 19-21. Finalists will assemble teams of residents, nonprofits, businesses, government leaders, young people, etc. to present their efforts around the year’s theme, “Housing as a Platform to Promote Early School Success and Equitable Learning Recovery.”