Roanoke jail reports 53 cases of COVID-19 among inmates

A new round of mass testing carried out at the Roanoke City Jail has found 53 cases of COVID-19 among inmates and another 14 cases among staff, according to the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office.

The blanket testing was initiated this week in response to new cases that started appearing the week before, officials said.

The results, announced Thursday, show a 12.4% positivity rate among the current inmate population of 427 people and an 8.4% positivity rate among the staff of 166 officers and other employees.

The jail is working closely with the health department, officials said, and regular testing will continue until positive results cease or medical advisors feel it can be scaled back.

In Virginia, correctional officers and inmates are newly eligible for vaccinations under the Phase 1b plans announced Jan. 8.

The rollout of those plans is occurring in stages as supplies allow, however. The city jail said its officers began receiving their first dose of vaccine about two weeks ago.