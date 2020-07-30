Roanoke jail sees a dozen cases of COVID-19 among staff in past 2 weeks

“Obviously, we’re in heightened awareness at all times,” Russell said.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it had one employee, who didn’t work in the jail, test positive last month after returning from an out-of-town trip.

That office, as part of its response, decided to arrange widespread testing for all employees who wanted it. Those results came back negative, said a spokeswoman.

No member of the public had close contact with the employee, she added, and there have been no COVID-19 cases in the county jail.

In Roanoke, the sheriff's office said the jail's 12 cases were found through the daily screening measures required for employees and all others who enter the facility.

The cases represent about 5.8% of the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office’s total staff of 207 people. Other employees who could have been exposed were quarantined and sent for testing in consultation with the health department, officials said.

Spokeswoman Kristen Borak said 10 city inmates have been tested to date and all returned negative. It wasn’t immediately clear if those tests were done in response to the employee cases or if they were unrelated.