Roanoke jail sees a dozen cases of COVID-19 among staff in past 2 weeks

The employee cases were each traced to exposures outside the jail. Those who had close contact with someone diagnosed, as determined by the health department, were also quarantined and tested.

The additional tests came back negative, Winston said. To date, there is no sign of internal spread of the virus within the facility.

“Knock on wood,” he said, adding that the jail has strict protocols in place and knows it must remain vigilant to keep people safe.

The Western Virginia Regional Jail reported it has had one case of the virus. An employee tested positive this month shortly after returning from vacation.

The jail worked with the health department to pinpoint who had close contact with that person and should be quarantined and tested, said Superintendent Bobby Russell.

Those additional tests all returned negative, he said. The employee, who’s recuperating now, will have to pass two follow-up tests with a clean bill of health before he’ll be allowed to return to work.

No inmate has tested positive, Russell said. Like New River, Western Virginia Regional Jail is automatically quarantining and testing all new admissions to its facility.