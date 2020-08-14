Roanoke jail undertakes mass testing for COVID-19 among inmates, staff

The Roanoke City Jail launched mass testing for all 389 inmates in its care Friday after facing a string of COVID-19 diagnoses.

The widespread testing was recommended by the health department after 14 staffers and four inmates tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said.

The city jail, which saw the cases unfold over the past month, had until now only done testing for those who were symptomatic or had been exposed.

Officials said that practice was consistent with CDC guidelines but a broader assessment was prudent now given the recent diagnoses and rising numbers generally in the state.

“The health and safety of those in our care and our staff remain a top priority,” read a statement issued by the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office.

“This preemptive testing approach will help identify asymptomatic individuals, and provide us with better information in order to manage the spread of COVID-19 in our facility.”

Inmates were offered testing Friday with results expected back in one to two days, on average, officials said.