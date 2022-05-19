Roanoke launches new 'Star City Alerts' system

Roanoke residents now have access to a new alert system, the city announced in a press release Thursday.

The new system, called “Star City Alerts,” replaces the city’s previous reverse 911 system.

The service is free and allows residents to “receive notifications sent from state and local authorities to stay informed on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic and other emergencies,” the city said.

Participating residents will receive texts, emails and voice messages about “severe weather alerts, missing persons, evacuations due to hazardous materials or gas line ruptures, and interruptions to city services, including tailored updates based on their specific needs and geographic location,” the city added.

Trevor Shannon, the city’s emergency management battalion chief, said the new alert system will improve the city’s ability to communicate with community members “in a timely manner.”

“This system will enhance public safety during storms and other emergency events as well during the hundreds of special events that are brought to the city each year,” Shannon said.

“Translation services are built into the program to allow improved communication with our non-English speaking residents and guests,” the battalion chief added.

To sign up for Star City Alerts, visit this website and input your information and notification preferences. Once you are registered, your information and preferences can be updated here.

