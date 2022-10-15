Roanoke launching leadership program for immigrant, refugee community

The first cohort of Roanoke’s My City Academy, a leadership training program designed to educate and equip those serving as natural helpers, is being launched this month.

The program is free and is being led by the city’s Office of Communications and Community Engagement.

The program will feature representatives from many city departments sharing about their services, responsibilities, and programs, as well as engaging participants in activities and relationship-building, according to a city news release. Various community service providers will also attend in order to build participants’ capacity in active listening and empowering questions, trauma-informed care, effectively setting boundaries, and making referrals, according to the release.

Each session will be held at a different location to give participants a better understanding of the variety of services offered in the city. My City Academy will conclude with a resource fair, introducing participants to local helping organizations and their staff.

The academy will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on four consecutive Saturdays: Oct. 29, Nov. 5, Nov. 12 and Nov. 19.

The intended audience for this training program is members of Roanoke’s immigrant and refugee community who have lived in the city long enough to be proficient in navigating systems on their own and are therefore often asked to help neighbors, family members, and friends, according to the release.

At the end of the training program, the goal is for the participants to return to their respective communities and networks equipped to help others interact confidently and effectively with city departments, from requesting a trash bin to reserving a park, from speaking before city council to serving on a board or commission, according to the release.

Applications and nominations are currently being accepted and can be accessed online at https://www.roanokeva.gov/2434/Welcoming-Roanoke, or by emailing Kathryn.hedrick@roanokeva.gov.

For more information or if you have questions, please contact Hedrick, community inclusion coordinator, at 540-853-1283 or send an email to the same email address above.