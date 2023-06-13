A Roanoke lawyer has been appointed a magistrate judge for the federal court's Western District of Virginia.

Kailani Memmer was selected by the district judges to fill a vacancy created when Robert Ballou was elevated to a U.S. district judgeship earlier this year, according to an announcement Tuesday.

She will become first openly gay magistrate judge or district judge to serve in the Western District.

When the district judges sought candidates for the position earlier this year, they said that creating and maintaining diversity in the court system was one factor they would consider.

"A community’s belief that a court dispenses justice is heightened when the court reflects the community’s racial, ethnic, and gender diversity," a public notice of the appointment process stated.

The district — which covers a region from the Lynchburg area to the western tip of Virginia and north to Winchester — has four district judges, two senior district judges and three magistrate judges. Six are men and three are women. All are white.

Memmer, 56, is currently the managing partner of Glenn Robinson Cathey Memmer & Skaff, where she represents corporate, self-insured, and insurance clients in product and premises liability, local government, tort, transportation, contract, and insurance coverage matters.

As a magistrate judge, Memmer will preside over preliminary proceedings in criminal cases, try misdemeanor cases, conduct pretrial matters and evidentiary hearings, try some civil cases and oversee mediation sessions aimed at resolving them.

Applicants for the job were reviewed by a merit selection panel of attorneys and community members. The panel recommended to the judges five candidates that were considered the best qualified.

Appointment by the judges was for an eight-year term. The current annual salary of the position is $213,992.

Born in New Orleans, Memmer graduated from Wellesley College and has a law degree from the University of Richmond School of Law. She has practiced law in Roanoke since 1992.

Memmer has been recognized as an Influential Woman of the Law by Virginia Lawyers Weekly and received the 2010 Leader in Diversity Award from the Virginia Women Attorneys Association.