Roanoke leaders to discuss next steps following bus station rejection

“It’s probably not exciting to have power usurped by a board you appointed,” Thornton said.

The Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals is the citizens’ watchdog when it comes to zoning issues. According to the city’s website, the board has much authority in interpreting zoning decisions and ordinances and in allowing exceptions and variances. In this case, the board took a solid stance against the special exception request.

Thornton admitted that he has a financial stake in the bus station project moving forward, but that his goal is to improve the city’s public transportation system while bringing business development downtown.

“Some people will write me off immediately because I have a self-interest” in the project, Thornton said. “But public transportation is a priority of mine. Anyone who knows me will vouchsafe the same. My North Star has always been to incrementally improve the city. We’re developers, and this is how we do it. Anyone who has other ideas about how to approach problems can bring them at any time.”

Bill Chapman is also a developer, and he helped lead the opposition to the proposed bus station site, which would be near some of his successful developments.