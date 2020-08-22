Roanoke leaders to discuss next steps following bus station rejection

The Roanoke City Council will discuss what to do next about the proposed downtown bus station when it meets during its annual retreat Friday.
City manager Bob Cowell said that the council has had no discussions about the bus station since the city’s plans were nixed by the board of zoning appeals on Aug. 12, when it denied a request for a special exception that would allow a large outdoor bus station be built along Salem and Norfolk avenues near the Virginia Museum of Transportation.
The council will take up the matter during a closed-door session of Friday’s strategic planning work session in the City Market Building’s Charter Hall.
The city appears to be left with a few options, among them possibly appealing the board’s decision in circuit court or looking for a new location for the bus station. No one with the city has said what the next step will be.
“[N]o new information as of right now,” Cowell wrote in an email to The Roanoke Times on Thursday.
In January 2019, city leaders announced an ambitious plan to move the bus station from its current location at Campbell Court to a new facility that would include Valley Metro and Greyhound terminals and would be constructed in a large parking lot the city bought for nearly $2.2 million.
Valley Metro, the city-owned bus service that engineered the plans, immediately ran into fierce opposition from residents and business owners in the 300 and 400 blocks of Salem Avenue, a section of the city that has seen increased investments in businesses that include apartments, restaurants and the popular Big Lick Brewing Co. microbrewery.
In a well-coordinated public response during the Aug. 12 zoning appeals board meeting, business owners and residents along Salem Avenue spoke out against the planned bus station. The board voted 5-2 to deny the city the special exception it needed.
Not only is the proposed new bus station in limbo, so is a companion development piece at the current bus station site. Hist:Re Partners had agreed to renovate the Campbell Court location by demolishing the building and constructing two new buildings that would include residences, offices and retail space, all separated by a new street between Campbell and Salem avenues, an estimated $25 million project.
Lucas Thornton, managing partner of Hist:Re, said that he expects the city will ultimately complete the project as planned.
“The BZA represents more of a setback, not a defeat,” Thornton said on Thursday. “I think it’s important to see it through.”
He called the board’s decision a “provocation.” He said Roanoke’s elected officials had taken political risks by planning to move the bus station to the Salem Avenue site, only to see those plans dashed by the board, which is made up of seven citizens.
“It’s probably not exciting to have power usurped by a board you appointed,” Thornton said.
The Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals is the citizens’ watchdog when it comes to zoning issues. According to the city’s website, the board has much authority in interpreting zoning decisions and ordinances and in allowing exceptions and variances. In this case, the board took a solid stance against the special exception request.
Thornton admitted that he has a financial stake in the bus station project moving forward, but that his goal is to improve the city’s public transportation system while bringing business development downtown.
“Some people will write me off immediately because I have a self-interest” in the project, Thornton said. “But public transportation is a priority of mine. Anyone who knows me will vouchsafe the same. My North Star has always been to incrementally improve the city. We’re developers, and this is how we do it. Anyone who has other ideas about how to approach problems can bring them at any time.”
Bill Chapman is also a developer, and he helped lead the opposition to the proposed bus station site, which would be near some of his successful developments.
Chapman’s investments have turned a small section of town once home to light manufacturing, warehouses and auto dealerships into a popular social setting and residential area.
Chapman’s developments include the Lofts at West Station, Fulton Motor Lofts, Beamer’s 25 restaurant (currently closed during the pandemic) and the properties that are home to Big Lick Brewing and Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje.
Members of the Salem Avenue Neighborhood Business Association dominated the public comment portion of the Aug. 12 hearing, claiming that a bus station with its two buildings and steady flow of bus traffic would be disruptive to a block that has become more residential in recent years.
Opponents cited noise and potential decline in property values as major reasons that the board should reject the bus station’s proposed location.
Reached last week by phone, Chapman declined to comment about the bus station project or the board’s decision.
Glenn Gilmer, a resident and property manager at the Lofts at West Station who spoke against the Valley Metro’s plans, said last week that he did not expect the city would appeal the board’s decision in court.
“There are much more logical places” for a downtown bus station, Gilmer said. “I really don’t anticipate them turning this into a legal matter. The BZA voted 5-2, so clearly it’s not going to be rezoned.”
But if the city does appeal the decision in court?
“We will continue to fight it,” Gilmer said.
