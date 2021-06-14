Roanoke libraries reopen Tuesday after 15-month hiatus

All seven libraries in Roanoke will unlock their doors and reopen for inside services Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Visitors will find all the usual amenities, plus new books and ultra-clean spaces as officials lift a 15-month-long closure caused by the pandemic in March 2020, said Director of Libraries Sheila Umberger.

“We want to reopen, we’re excited about it,” she said.

The library system continued to function during the COVID-19 crisis, offering curbside and e-services while facilities were closed to the public. Behind the scenes, buildings underwent deep-cleaning and repairs, plus the Gainsboro Library received a $1 million upgrade, Umberger said.

A number of special events are planned. The Gainsboro library, located at 15 Patton Ave., will hold a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning, a Cafe Night Thursday at 6 p.m. and a special program by Jordan Bell Friday at 10 a.m.

Then, on June 29, the city library system will celebrate a gift of 41,000 new children’s books from the Soho Center in New York. That special event will take place at the Williamson Road branch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors to all libraries will find sneeze guards at counters, hand sanitizer and mask dispensers, including masks in child sizes. Masks will be optional for those vaccinated, officials said.

