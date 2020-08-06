Roanoke looks for ways to reach Hispanic residents to help curb spread of COVID-19

“We are hoping to get information to you all that you can take back to you community and help mitigate the spread of the disease,” White-Boyd said.

More than just a language barrier has prevented the city and the health department from getting the message to the community.

Samara Lott, population heath planning and improvement coordinator for the health district, said that they do have a dedicated Spanish line and translator, and brochures and fliers in Spanish. She said test results might not be written in a way that people can understand.

She said they also are hearing that people need to work and do not qualify for public aid programs, so they might go to work rather than quarantine if they have been exposed or test positive. O’Dell said about one-third of people infected with the virus do not develop symptoms but can infect others.

The health department is trying to connect people to organizations that can help them with food and other aid if they cannot work while they are isolated.

City Manager Bob Cowell said the city cannot use any of the federal funds it is receiving for pandemic relief to help undocumented residents, but it could support other programs. He also said others could offer financial support for food banks and health clinics.