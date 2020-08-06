Roanoke looks for ways to reach Hispanic residents to help curb spread of COVID-19

Roanoke and public health officials Wednesday met with leaders of the city’s Hispanic community to figure out ways to spread information about the coronavirus.
The disease had disproportionately affected Latinos in both Roanoke and Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health has race and ethnicity data for only about half of the city's 973 COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, 232 of those have been in Latinos — nearly twice as many cases as in white residents, although the Hispanic population makes up about 6.7% of the city's population, according to estimates by the University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center.
As of Thursday, Virginia has been unable to identify the race and ethnicity for 23,408 of the state’s 95,867 cases. For cases with that information, 26,947 are in Latinos, 22,336 in whites, 17,542 in Blacks, 2,846 in Asian or Pacific Islanders, 109 in Native Americans, 431 in two or more races and 2,248 in other race that is not defined. Weldon Cooper demographers say slightly less than 10% of Virginia's 8.5 million residents are of Hispanic origin.
The city’s meeting, organized by Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd, was held at Huff Lane Park, and about 30 Latino and African American community leaders attended. Dr. Molly O’Dell, who is leading the pandemic efforts for the Roanoke Health District, spoke about the disease, while Yoland Puyana interpreted in Spanish.
“We are hoping to get information to you all that you can take back to you community and help mitigate the spread of the disease,” White-Boyd said.
More than just a language barrier has prevented the city and the health department from getting the message to the community.
Samara Lott, population heath planning and improvement coordinator for the health district, said that they do have a dedicated Spanish line and translator, and brochures and fliers in Spanish. She said test results might not be written in a way that people can understand.
She said they also are hearing that people need to work and do not qualify for public aid programs, so they might go to work rather than quarantine if they have been exposed or test positive. O’Dell said about one-third of people infected with the virus do not develop symptoms but can infect others.
The health department is trying to connect people to organizations that can help them with food and other aid if they cannot work while they are isolated.
City Manager Bob Cowell said the city cannot use any of the federal funds it is receiving for pandemic relief to help undocumented residents, but it could support other programs. He also said others could offer financial support for food banks and health clinics.
Jimmy Delgado, co-owner of Farmburguesa restaurant, said people are reluctant to get tested out of fear that they will be turned into immigration. Although he tries to counter that message on social media, it would carry more authority if city officials would make that part of their message.
Cowell asked for ideas on how the city can help to get the word out that information given to the health department remains private.
