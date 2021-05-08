Roanoke lowers property assessments for neighbors who object to sober-living residence

Property assessments have fallen slightly in an upscale Roanoke neighborhood because men are staying in a house there while they receive treatment elsewhere to try to stop getting high.

They live in a large home in Oak Hill established as a sober-living residence last year by a national provider of opiate treatment services.

Some of those who were already living in the neighborhood southwest of downtown came to see it as a bad fit soon after it opened. They reported that the home has generated substantial vehicular traffic along two streets that end in cul-de-sacs, including at least three ambulance calls, as well as unfamiliar vehicles arriving late at night and multiple visits by police. In addition, all of the occupants are on short-term stays of a month or two and either aren’t available or interested in engaging socially, longer-term residents said.

Residents have argued, unsuccessfully to this point, that the house should be licensed as a medically oriented business. Either way, they say, it’s an anomaly in a close-knit family-oriented neighborhood.

City zoning overruled their zoning-related concerns about the home that is run by Pinnacle Treatment Services, but the real estate assessor’s office responded favorably to claims that the special home depressed property values.