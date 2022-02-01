Roanoke man convicted of attempted murder of police informant

A Roanoke man has admitted to shooting a police informant whose work led to the arrest of his friend on drug charges.

Joseph C. Martin, 42, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and use of a firearm during a hearing late Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Roanoke. He will be sentenced later on a charge that is seldom seen in the court's western district of Virginia

The informant, who was not named in court documents, had been assisting federal authorities in an investigation that led to the arrest of William Ramey-Woodard on charges of distributing heroin and fentanyl.

While Ramey-Woodard was being held in jail, he and Martin began to have coded telephone and email conversations about the informant and whether he "ought to suffer consequences as a result of his work with the police," an agreed statement of facts presented at Martin's hearing stated.

On May 31, 2020, Martin went to the informant's Roanoke home and confronted him.

He fired a single shot at point-blank range that grazed the man's neck, according to court records.

The informant, who was not seriously injured, called 911 and repeatedly identified Martin as the assailant.

As part of a plea agreement reached in the case, prosecutors will seek no more than 20 years when Martin is sentenced later. He had faced a maximum term of life in prison.

The agreement, which does not bind a judge to the government's recommendation, also calls for the dismissal of other charges against Martin, which include possession of ammunition as a convicted felon.

Ramey-Woodard, who is charged with conspiring with Martin to kill the informant in addition to drug offenses, is being held pending trial.

