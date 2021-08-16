Roanoke man dies after motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

A Roanoke man was killed Saturday when his motorcycle crashed on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd County.
Craig Dickerson, 58, was traveling north near Milepost 171 when his motorcycle veered off the road, according to a statement from a parkway spokeswoman.
He was rushed by medics first to Carillion New River Valley Medical Center in Radford, then later to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died, officials said.
The crash happened about 5:40 p.m. Saturday. No other information was immediately available.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Alicia Petska.
Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety. She can be reached at (540) 981-3319 or alicia.petska@roanoke.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.