Roanoke man dies from injuries in Oct. 23 Botetourt County crash

A Roanoke man has died after spending more than a week in hospital care for injuries suffered when his car collided with a stand of trees, according to Virginia State Police.

Anthony Blake Chandler Tolley, 18, was injured just before 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 23 when a 2011 BMW M550 that he was driving ran off a roadway and into the median, where it hit several trees, according to a news release.

The crash happened on International Parkway, near U.S. 220, in Botetourt County. The BMW was traveling west at a high rate speed at the time, officials said.

Tolley, who was wearing a seat belt, was rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died Wednesday, authorities said.

