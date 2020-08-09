You have permission to edit this article.
Roanoke man dies in motorcycle crash
Roanoke man dies in motorcycle crash

A Roanoke man died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash, Roanoke County police said.

Police said a motorcycle was traveling south on Williamson Road at about 7:45 p.m. A vehicle pulled onto Williamson from Commander Drive, and the motorcycle struck it. The operator of the motorcycle, Chauncey Savage, 36, died at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Sgt. W.S. Hoopes at 777-8674.

