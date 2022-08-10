Roanoke man dies when pickup crashes in Douthat State Park

CLIFTON FORGE — A Roanoke man was killed Wednesday when his pickup crashed into a tree in Douthat State Park.
Virginia State Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred at 9:45 a.m. on Douthat Road (State Route 629) near its intersection with Whispering Circle in Alleghany County.
The Chevrolet pickup driven by 41-year-old Ricky Lee Poore was traveling north when it ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Poore was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, state police said.