Roanoke man dies when pickup crashes in Douthat State Park

CLIFTON FORGE — A Roanoke man was killed Wednesday when his pickup crashed into a tree in Douthat State Park.

Virginia State Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred at 9:45 a.m. on Douthat Road (State Route 629) near its intersection with Whispering Circle in Alleghany County.

The Chevrolet pickup driven by 41-year-old Ricky Lee Poore was traveling north when it ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Poore was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, state police said.

