Roanoke man dies while canoeing on New River

A Roanoke man died Saturday morning while canoeing on the New River, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Jeffrey Wayne Nicely, 59, and a friend were canoeing on the river when they approached some rapids, said DWR spokeswoman Paige Pearson.

The boat then capsized, leading both men to fall out, she said.

“One gentleman was able to [flag] down a passing boat, which got both men inside before returning to the boat ramp,” Pearson wrote in an email, adding that no lifejackets were worn. “The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.”

Pearson said the incident occurred in the McCoy area, but she didn’t provide any more specifics on the location. McCoy, which the New River passes through, is a community in Montgomery County located just north of the Radford Arsenal and west of the town of Blacksburg.

The alert for the incident came through dispatch just after 10 a.m. Saturday and Nicely was pronounced dead about an hour later, Pearson said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.