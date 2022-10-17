Roanoke man gets 12-year prison term for using a gun in a drug-related killing

One year after he walked free from a murder charge in Roanoke Circuit Court, Demarcus Shaiquan Glenn was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison for a related federal crime.

Glenn told a jury that he shot 16-year old Tyler Polumbo in self-defense during an adversarial marijuana transaction. Following his acquittal on Oct. 20, 2021, Glenn was released from jail after serving about two and a half years in jail awaiting trial.

One month later he was back behind bars, this time on a charge of using a gun in connection with the distribution of drugs — a federal offense to which a justification of self-defense is not allowed.

At a hearing in U.S. District Court in Roanoke, Judge Elizabeth Dillon sentenced the 23-year-old in accordance with a plea agreement.

Although the case was handled in an unusual manner — two prosecutions in state and federal court, based on essentially the same set of facts — Dillon said there was nothing uncommon about its deadly intersection of guns and drugs.

“We have a fearful community on edge,” she said in reference to a growing number of shootings in Roanoke. “Let this not become so common that we are numb to it.”

Prosecutors said they brought the charge, which required approval from the U.S. Justice Department, because there were federal interests that were left unresolved in state court.

“Federal law prohibits drug dealers from possessing, brandishing and discharging firearms in furtherance of their drug trafficking crimes,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Coleman Adams wrote in court papers. “And the strict enforcement of this law is not only necessary to punish armed drug dealers for their conduct, but to also help ensure the safety of the community.”

Glenn had faced a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum of 10 years.

In court Monday, defense attorney Chris Kowalczuk called the 12-year term set by the plea agreement a “classic balancing” of aggravating and mitigating factors in the case.

While Glenn’s actions were no doubt serious, Kowalczuk said they were committed by a young man whose only criminal record was for two misdemeanor adjudications as a juvenile.

And, as Adams pointed out, the government could not completely ignore what happened in state court.

According to evidence presented to the jury, Glenn and Polumbo had never met before when an acquaintance connected them on a Friday night and helped arrange a meeting so Polumbo could buy a couple ounces of marijuana.

Glenn agreed to go to Polumbo’s home in southwest Roanoke, where they met on the front porch for the $300 sale. He carried a gun in his pocket, Glenn said, because of the dangers of drug dealing.

The defendant testified that Polumbo raised his own gun and demanded the marijuana. He said he grabbed Polumbo’s right arm and pulled out his own gun as the two struggled. As he felt his grip on Polumbo slipping, Glenn said, he pulled his trigger.

The bullet struck Polumbo in the torso, killing him before rescue workers could arrive.

Glenn apologized Monday to Pulumbo’s family members, who were seated in the courtroom but did not speak during the hearing.