Roanoke man killed in crash in Alleghany County

A Roanoke man was killed over the weekend when his SUV veered off a road and overturned into a creekbed, according to the Virginia State Police.

John M. Payne, 25, was thrown from his vehicle by the impact and died at the scene, authorities said.

The crash occurred in Alleghany County about 11:20 p.m. Friday, on Virginia 159, less than a mile south of Virginia 659.

Payne's 2014 Chevrolet Equinox was coming through a curve on Virginia 159 when it ran off the right side of the road, continued about 200 feet and overturned, according to a news release issued Monday.

A 28-year-old passenger was also partially ejected and hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said. Neither he nor Payne had been wearing a seat belt.

The crash remained under investigation Monday.

