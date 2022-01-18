Roanoke man killed in Halifax County crash

A Roanoke man was killed last Wednesday in a crash in Halifax County, northeast of South Boston, according to Virginia State Police.

Sean P. Keoughan, 34, died at the scene after a two-car collision reported just before 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at the crossing of James D. Hagood Highway (U.S. 360) and S. Terry’s Bridge Road near Scottsburg.

A 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by Keoughan, was entering the intersection when it was struck by an oncoming 2008 Ford Edge, state police said.

The Trailblazer, which had a stop sign at the crossing, was overturned in the crash. Keoughan was wearing a seatbelt.

Two people who were in the Ford Edge were flown to Duke Medical Center with serious injuries. No immediate updates on their conditions were announced.

State police said it appeared the Trailblazer failed to stop at the stop sign. The crash remained under investigation Tuesday.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.