Roanoke man killed, several injured, in Franklin County auto crash

A Roanoke man died and multiple people were injured when a pickup in whch they were riding crashed Monday night along U.S. 220 in Franklin County.

Virginia State Police said the incident occurred at 7:47 p.m. when a northbound 2008 Ford F250 ran off the dual-lane highway at a sharp curve near Henry Rd. The pickup careened down an embankment, through a creek and struck a tree.

A passenger, Rudy B. Mairena-Cardona, 31, of Roanoke, was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The driver, Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28, of Roanoke, and a front seat passenger, Franklin Mairena-Cardona, 29, also of Roanoke, were  transported for treatment of minor injuries. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

An eight-year-old male passenger and a two-year-old female passenger were transported for treatment of minor injuries. Both were in safety restraints when the crash occurred.

Gonzalez-Canales was charged with reckless driving. The incident remains under investigation, state police said

