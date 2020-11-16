 Skip to main content
Roanoke man scratches $1 million lottery ticket
Virginia Lottery

Jeff Journell of Roanoke recently won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket he purchased at the A-1 Food Mart on South Jefferson Street.

 Courtesy of Virginia Lottery

A Roanoke man recently won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket he purchased at a convenience store, according to a news release from Virginia Lottery. 

Jeff Journell told the state agency he just happened to stop in the A-1 Food Mart on South Jefferson Street, where he purchased the ticket.

He was in the store when he scratched the "Millionaire Maker" ticket and won its top prize, according to the release.  

“We were high-fiving in the store,” Journell said in the release. “I’ve always wondered what it would feel like, and it felt wonderful!”

Journell turned in his ticket to the lottery’s Roanoke office the same day he purchased it, Oct. 23, according to lottery officials.

He had the choice of taking the full $1 million in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $601,684 before taxes. Journell chose the cash option, according to the release. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The winner, who is retired, told lottery officials he had no immediate plans for his newfound booty.

The game is now closed since all 10 of the top prizes were found, which is Virginia Lottery policy, according to the release.

Immediate attempts to reach Journell for comment were unsuccessful. 

