Roanoke marathon circles back to pre-pandemic form, crowds

Thousands of runners made their way across the finish line at Elmwood Park on Saturday, achieving their goals on the course and hoping for a path to normalcy going forward.

The annual Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon was held in its traditional format this year after going virtual only in 2020 and held in a staggered format last year, and without any of the post-race festivities, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Often dubbed as the country’s toughest road marathon, the races attracted runners from 48 states and five countries, with about half of the approximately 3,000 runners coming from the Roanoke Valley, according to officials from the Roanoke Outside Foundation, the nonprofit that owns and operates the annual event.

Roanoke Outside Event Manager Kait Pedigo said the organization was elated to host the event in its pre-pandemic format where runners in the 10K, half marathon and marathon all started at the same time.

“It’s huge. To be able to go back to the pre-pandemic format … Obviously everybody likes it better,” she said. “I think that people throughout the pandemic just have needed a chance to connect with each other and needed a chance to connect with the community.

“To be back at a large event that is fueled by the community is one of those things people need that they might not know they need until they are here.”

Runners and attendees alike were enjoying the perfect spring weather with post-race music at the Elmwood amphitheater stage, along with free food and midmorning libations from some of the area’s well-known breweries.

Roanoke resident Stephen Rely, who completed his first half marathon Saturday, said he was never really much of a runner before the pandemic, but trained with a group from RunAbout Sports leading up to the race.

He said the pandemic left him, like a lot of people, with some mental health issues that were quelled by what is often described as “the world’s most accessible sport.”

“It hit me really hard in the fall and I found myself having a lot of long nights, a lot of insomnia,” he said. “I turned to running as an outlet and I’m not a runner. I used to think that people that did it were stupid, crazy or both,” he said.

Chelsea Parrott, also of Roanoke, finished second in the women’s half marathon and said she really enjoyed her first time completing the Roanoke race.

“It’s unlike any other, she said. “Normally for a half marathon you run the first half smartly and the second half you just take off, but with so much elevation change you have to run with a controlled effort.”

The marathon course climbs from downtown to the Blue Ridge Parkway and Roanoke Mountain racking up 7,430 feet in elevation change, more than any other road marathon in the U.S., according to the race’s website.

Zack Brown, who grew up in Salem but now resides in Herndon, said the hills were the hardest part about the course, and it was “by far” the hardest of the three half marathons he’s completed.

“We did a marathon run in Herndon that was 800 feet [of elevation] over 26 miles compared to 2,000 feet here for 13 [miles],” he said.

Brown and the friends who ran with him were going to celebrate race day by celebrating their annual “Glutton Fest,” eating at Benny Marconi's, The Roanoke Weiner Stand and Texas Tavern for lunch.

Nathan Wooden, a Roanoke Valley resident and the male winner of this year’s marathon, said he didn’t think he had a shot to win the race, and almost didn’t even compete.

“I didn’t even think I was going to have a chance to compete. My wife got hit by a car about two weeks ago,” he said, which kept him from training more leading up to the race.

Wooden said his wife, and the baby she is currently carrying are doing well, so he was able to run, despite the unfortunate incident and taking almost a week off from training just before Saturday’s race.

“God blessed her and our baby and she is doing great now,” he said.

After running faster last year, but still finishing fourth, Wooden said it was great to win his first marathon after eight attempts. He finished in 3 hours, 12 minutes, 37 seconds.

“This was about my race and hitting my goals,” he said. “I feel fantastic. The adrenaline is still going, but I feel fantastic.”

The top female finisher was a repeat winner. Hana Baskin from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, finished seven minutes ahead of her closest competitor in a time of 3:18:14, almost a full minute faster than her winning time in 2021.

Following the morning events, a series of musical acts at Elmwood were set to take place in the afternoon, culminating with a show by The Wallflowers.

With more than 500 volunteers and countless first responders volunteering to help make the races run smoothly, Blue Ridge Race Director Molly Burlington put it simply when asked how she felt to have the race running normally again.

“I’m high fiving again, which is great,” she said in regards to greeting runners as they crossed the finish line. “And most runners are high fiving me.”

