Roanoke Marine identified 70 years after being killed in battle in Korea

Neely and her family will be there.

“It was emotional when they told us,” she said by phone Wednesday. “This has just been an unbelievable journey.”

“I know my mother is smiling down from heaven right now,” she said. “This would have done her heart so much good.”

Neely now has stacks of papers shedding light on her uncle’s remarkable life. He was drafted into service in 1943 when he was just 15. His father wrote letters pleading for the error to be corrected but to no apparent avail. Ellis would serve in the Pacific theater of World War II.

How the mistake about his age came about is unclear, Neely said. But when his tour of duty ended, he voluntarily reenlisted and continued to serve, until he was deployed to the new war brewing along the 38th parallel.

“He still had a heart to serve his country, I guess,” Neely said. “That just shows me that he was dedicated to what he was doing.”

Neely said she’s grateful that her uncle will finally be at rest and that his memory will be honored.

“I just feel like his story needs to be told,” she said.